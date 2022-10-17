T20 World Cup - ‘Which car’: What do Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam talk about when they meet?2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 09:50 AM IST
The mega match between India and Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne is already generating anticipation.
The mega match between India and Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne is already generating anticipation.
Due to the strained political relationship, bilateral cricket between arch rivals India and Pakistan is still on hold, and tensions are high whenever they compete against each other in multi-team tournaments.