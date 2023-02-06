Taj Mahal left Pervez Musharraf overwhelmed, he had many questions about the ‘monument of love’
Later in his book 'In the Line of Fire: A Memoir', Musharraf had mentioned Taj Mahal
No matter what your political stand is, the beauty of the ‘Taj Mahal’ goes beyond that. The same happened with former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf who fell in love with the ‘world's seventh wonder’ at first sight.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×