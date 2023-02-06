"It was around 3 in the afternoon when he arrived at the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. After exchanging greetings, the first thing I told him was about the optical illusion of the monument," Mr Muhammed recollected. "He was quite impressed. His next question was 'what is the best time to visit the Taj Mahal?'" Mr Muhammed said it was then that he went on to tell Mr Musharraf another aspect of the optical illusion that very few people are aware of.