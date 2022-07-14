Home / News / India / Corrupt, betrayed, jumlajeevi among words banned in Parliament: Check full list
Corrupt, betrayed, jumlajeevi among words banned in Parliament: Check full list
2 min read.11:19 AM ISTLivemint
Commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' have found their place in the list of words, the use of which will now be considered as unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Lok Sabha secretariat has recently issued a booklet that lists words, the use of which in both houses of Parliament will now be considered unparliamentary.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Lok Sabha secretariat has recently issued a booklet that lists words, the use of which in both houses of Parliament will now be considered unparliamentary.
Terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' are among the words listed in the booklet.
Terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' are among the words listed in the booklet.
As per the booklet, use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the booklet, use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
Words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' have also been listed as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.
Words like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' have also been listed as unparliamentary expressions, according to the booklet.
Other words listed as unparliamentary expressions in the booklet include like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other words listed as unparliamentary expressions in the booklet include like 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar'.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary also include 'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.
English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary also include 'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.
Words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' have also been prohibited for use in Parliament from now on.
'Anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari' and 'khareed farokht' are among some of the other words listed as unparliamentary in the booklet issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
'Anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari' and 'khareed farokht' are among some of the other words listed as unparliamentary in the booklet issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The compilation also includes some words and expressions that have been declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments.
The compilation also includes some words and expressions that have been declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments.
It contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in India during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.
It contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in India during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.
According to the compilation, some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to the compilation, some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The list also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.
The list also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered as unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.
This comes comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on July 18, and continue till August 18.
This comes comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament that will begin on July 18, and continue till August 18.
According to the reports, the India-China border standoff, the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces, unemployment, and the falling value of the rupee are some of the issues the Opposition is likely to brought up in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to the reports, the India-China border standoff, the Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment to the armed forces, unemployment, and the falling value of the rupee are some of the issues the Opposition is likely to brought up in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central government has called for an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 17 ahead of the Monsoon Session.
The Central government has called for an all-party meeting at 11 am on July 17 ahead of the Monsoon Session.