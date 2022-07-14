Corrupt, betrayed, jumlajeevi among words banned in Parliament: Check full list

Commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' have found their place in the list of words, the use of which will now be considered as unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha