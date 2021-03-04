OPEN APP
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's I-T grilling: Searches continue at KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai

Searches by the Income Tax Department at the commerce centre of KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai continued for the second day on Thursday.

The I-T raids had started on Wednesday. The offices and homes of Bollywood celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena, and film producer Vikas Bahl, in Mumbai and Pune were searched by the I-T department.

Both Taapsee and Anurag were reportedly grilled for more than 6 hours on Wednesday.

Raids were made at 22 locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to Phantom Films and the talent management agency, Kwan.

The tax department sources have said that the questioning of individuals is taking place based on the evidence which the officials already have. The department has many leads and seizures have taken place during the raids.

About Phantom films

Phantom Films was a film production and distribution company established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl in 2011. It was cited as the "director's company".

In March 2015, Reliance Entertainment picked up 50% stake in the company. Phantom Films was dissolved in October 2018 after sexual harassment charges were levelled against one of the co-founders, Vikas Bahl.

The production company had churned out many critically acclaimed films, which includes Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera (2013), Kangana Ranaut's Queen, Anushka Sharma's NH10 (2015), Ugly (2013), Hunterrr (2015), Bombay Velvet (2015) and Masaan (2015).


