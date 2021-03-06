The keys to an "alleged" bungalow in Paris, an "alleged" receipt worth ₹5 crore, and "memory of 2013 raid" -- these are what the Income Tax Department "primarily" found during its raid on Tapsee Pannu, the Bollywood actor said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee Pannu addressed the three days of intense search conducted by the I-T officials in a series of tweets after.

She wrote, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily. 1. The keys of the “alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner (sic)."

The second tweet read, "2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before (sic)."

The last tweet from Taapsee read, "3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister." In the end, she joked, "P.S- "not so sasti" anymore (sic)."

Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe on I-T raids

On 5 March, Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe tweeted, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents @KirenRijiju please do something (sic)."

The Thappad star's property was raided by the tax department officials earlier this week. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, too, was raided by the I-T officials. Both were reportedly questioned by officials in Pune. Searches took place at around 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

