Taapsee Pannu addressed the three days of intense search conducted by the Income Tax officials and even joked that she is 'not so sasti' anymore
The keys to an "alleged" bungalow in Paris, an "alleged" receipt worth ₹5 crore, and "memory of 2013 raid" -- these are what the Income Tax Department "primarily" found during its raid on Tapsee Pannu, the Bollywood actor said on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Taapsee Pannu addressed the three days of intense search conducted by the I-T officials in a series of tweets after.
On 5 March, Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe tweeted, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, the I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents @KirenRijiju please do something (sic)."
The Thappad star's property was raided by the tax department officials earlier this week. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, too, was raided by the I-T officials. Both were reportedly questioned by officials in Pune. Searches took place at around 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune.