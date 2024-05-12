Actor Gurucharan Singh missing case: Father recalls last conversation, says he looked troubled
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' actor Gurucharan Singh missing: When asked if Gurucharan was in trouble, his father said, “Pareshan to woh lagta tha lekin kabhi batata nahi tha.”
Gurucharan Singh, the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor, has been missing for 20 days now. On the actor's 51st birthday, his father, Hargit Singh, recalled his last conversation with the on-screen Roshan Sodhi before he left the home.