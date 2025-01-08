Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was hospitalized and shared a video update from his hospital bed, stating his condition has worsened.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was recently hospitalised. The actor — who gained popularity for his role as Roshan Sodhi — shared a video update from a hospital bed on Tuesday — noting that his condition had 'gotten worse'.

“Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (my condition has gotten worse)…My blood tests have been done. I will update you about my health soon. Haalat dekho," he can be heard saying in a video.

Singh also panned the camera to share a glimpse of his hospital room during the short clip. He was wearing a yellow and blue shirt with a shawl draped around his shoulders. A cannula could be seen attached to his hand. The actor did not share details about why he had been hospitalised.

He also extended wishes for Guru Gobind Singh jayanti — noting that ill-health had delayed his greetings.

"Chalo, rab rakha. Dhan Dhan Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj ji de Gurpurab dia lakh-lakh crore-crore vadaiya (Anyways, may God protect you. Endless blessings and congratulations on the Gurpurab of Sahib Sri Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj)" Singh added.

The actor had previously made waves in April last year after 'disappearing' for nearly a month. A kidnapping case was filed after he failed to board his flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 and vanished. His phone remained active till April 24 with the police reporting multiple transactions. He finally returned home in mid-May last year — telling officials that he had left his 'worldly life' to embark on a 'religious journey'. The actor reportedly visited gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana after he left his home.

He has however repeatedly insisted that the move was not a ‘publicity stunt’.

“I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home. Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that’s not true," he told The Times of India.