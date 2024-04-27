‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Gurucharan Singh known for role ‘Sodhi’ missing
Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' is reportedly missing. His father filed a complaint with Delhi Police after he did not reach Mumbai as planned on April 22. Police have initiated an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage.
Gurucharan Singh, the actor from the TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has allegedly gone missing, PTI reported citing sources within the Delhi Police.
