Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' is reportedly missing. His father filed a complaint with Delhi Police after he did not reach Mumbai as planned on April 22. Police have initiated an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Actor Gurucharan Singh of the TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame has reportedly gone missing. (Photo: Instagram: Sodhi_gcs)Premium
Gurucharan Singh, the actor from the TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' has allegedly gone missing, PTI reported citing sources within the Delhi Police.

Singh has played the famous character of Roshan Singh Sodhi. The actor's father has filed a complaint with the Delhi police about his missing son.

“The 50-year-old actor's father has filed a missing complaint with the police," they said.

According to them, Gurucharan Singh had left home at 8:30 am on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated.

Police sources said they have formed different teams and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

"We are scanning CCTV footage to know what exactly has happened," a source said.

“He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him, but now he has been missing," Gurucharan's father told the police, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 27 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST
