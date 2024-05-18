Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after going missing for 25 days

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after going missing for 25 days

Livemint

  • Gurucharan Singh, famous for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, returned home on 17 May after disappearing on April 22.

Actor Gurucharan Singh of TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame has returned home after 25 days

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home on 17 May after going missing on April 22. The Delhi Police has recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey.

Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in the hit TV serial.

Actor Gurucharan Singh missing case: Father recalls last conversation

The Delhi Police began the search operation on April 22. The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, informed the local police after his phone was found to be unreachable.

At least a dozen police teams, including the Crime Branch and Special Cell, were working to locate Singh.

TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh likely ‘planned’ his disappearance: Report

The police had scanned his financial transactions from his bank accounts and credit cards. As per the probe, the last transaction was of 14,000, which he withdrew from one of his bank accounts on the day he went missing.

TMKOC: On-screen son breaks silence on Gurucharan Singh's depression rumours

The cops also visited some states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand to get any leads in connection with the case.

A few days ago an officer told the media that the actor had once shown his interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.