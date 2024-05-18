Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home on 17 May after going missing on April 22. The Delhi Police has recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in the hit TV serial.

The Delhi Police began the search operation on April 22. The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, informed the local police after his phone was found to be unreachable.

At least a dozen police teams, including the Crime Branch and Special Cell, were working to locate Singh.

The police had scanned his financial transactions from his bank accounts and credit cards. As per the probe, the last transaction was of ₹14,000, which he withdrew from one of his bank accounts on the day he went missing.

The cops also visited some states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand to get any leads in connection with the case.

A few days ago an officer told the media that the actor had once shown his interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation.

