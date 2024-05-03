Television actor Gurucharan Singh (50), known for his joyful role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), may have 'planned' his own disappearance and moved out of Delhi, News18 reported quoting Delhi police sources.

The actor has been reported missing since April 22 this year, from the locality of the Delhi Airport.

The actor left his phone in the Palam area, police sources said, adding, that due to this, the probe to trace Gurucharan Singh has been difficult.

"In the CCTV footage we recovered, he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi," police sources told News18.

Citing CCTV footage, Delhi police had earlier said that Singh was last seen on April 22 near the Delhi airport with a backpack. The actor had left his home to take a flight for Mumbai. However, he neither reached Mumbai, not returned home.

Four days after the actor went missing, his distressed father had filed a missing case with the Delhi Police over his son's sudden disappearance.

On April 27, an FIR under Section 365 (abduction) was lodged by the Delhi Police.

Since the day Singh has been missing, his phone too remained unreachable.

On April 28, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of All Indian Cine Workers Association, appealed to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to expedite investigation into the actor missing case.

Last week, Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, said a probe team has been formed.

"Gurucharan's family registered a complaint that he has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage where he is seen walking by himself," ANI quoted Meena as saying.

In TMKOC, Singh played a role of a fun-loving character named Sodhi.

