Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh likely ‘planned’ his ‘disappearance’, police suspect
Gurucharan Singh (50), known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular TV serial ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC), has been ‘missing’ since April 22.
Television actor Gurucharan Singh (50), known for his joyful role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), may have 'planned' his own disappearance and moved out of Delhi, News18 reported quoting Delhi police sources.
