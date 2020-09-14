Table for none at Bengaluru icons

“Newer restaurants have an advantage because they have a blank canvas and can go online or change the way they do business. Older ones have an essence that’s recognized in the market; so their business decisions in a changed climate will have to be based on that," says Siddharth Shekhar Singh, associate dean for digital transformation, e-learning and marketing at the Indian School of Business (ISB). “Their choices when it comes to adapting a business model are a little more constrained; but they do need to be more creative and open to new ideas right now."