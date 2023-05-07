Appraisal time is here! Working professionals must be having either nail-biting nervousness or childlike excitement about the annual performance review and the increments. However, some people also suffer from appraisal anxiety if they haven't received regular feedback from their manager.

In simple words, appraisal anxiety means the fear of receiving negative feedback or not meeting expectations can cause employees to experience a range of negative emotions, including stress, and depression. This anxious behavior can have a significant impact on an employee's future performance, productivity, and overall job satisfaction.

Experts have shared some tips to tackle appraisal anxiety,

1) Advance preparation: One of the best ways to reduce appraisal anxiety is to prepare for the performance review in advance which includes reviewing your job description, setting goals for the upcoming year, and gathering evidence of your achievements and successes, said Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

“Ask yourself questions that you think could be asked and prepare your skill sets. Practice being neutral. Do not be submissive but at the same time, do not be aggressive. Try to convey your thoughts to your manager," Malasa Gujjar, Consulting Psychologist, Jindal Naturecure Institute stated.

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass said that it’s advisable to be well-prepared for the review and eliminate surprises by getting periodic reviews from your manager throughout the year.

2) Welcome feedback: Kapoor recommended that rather than waiting for your annual performance review, seek feedback from your manager throughout the year. “This will help you identify areas where you can improve and address any concerns before they become major issues. Regular feedback also shows your manager that you are proactive and committed to your job."

“Your degree of appraisal anxiety could be lesser if you are aware of your manager’s feedback from time to time," Gujjar added.

“If you have worked with intention through the year and have confidence in the value you have added to your organization, then you need not fear feedback. Have a healthy approach to it and proactively seek out constructive feedback from your managers to grow as an individual and a professional," Poddar told Livemint.

3) Develop resilience and practice meditation: The Mental Health Global Head of RoundGlass said that regular practice of meditation can help you manage your anxiety levels and make you less reactive. “Building a meditation practice through breathwork can be an effective and accessible technique to help manage anxiety, alleviate stress, and maintain mental, physical, and emotional well-being."

Gujjar suggested that aerobic and breathing exercises are effective tools for reducing anxiety building in particular conditions, while meditating is also an effective anti-anxiety technique.

4) Focus on your strength: “While it's important to address areas for improvement, it's equally important to focus on your strengths. Make sure to highlight your successes and accomplishments during the performance review, and discuss how you can build on them in the future. This will help you feel more confident," Manasthali's founder director said.

“When you know you have done your job well, The appraisals are not always about the criticism, it can also be positive constructive feedback," Gujjar asserted.

5) Enable social connections: Authentic connections can make work feel less transactional and more personal. They build support networks that can help you navigate well-being challenges at work, said Prakriti Poddar.