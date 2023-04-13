Tackling Covid surge: State-wise measures implemented to curb infections

Odisha: In response to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Bhubaneswar, Odisha has increased testing in accordance with the government's guidelines. Dhananjay Das, Deputy Superintendent at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, stated that the hospital has ramped up RT-PCR and antigen testing for Covid-19. The hospital has also set up ten observation beds equipped with necessary health facilities, including oxygen and medicines. Patients who test positive are kept under observation and then referred to Cuttack as the hospital does not have ICU facilities for Covid-19 patients at the moment. Das emphasized the importance of complying with Covid-19 norms and guidelines, wearing masks, and undergoing testing if symptomatic, in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.