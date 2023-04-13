Tackling Covid surge: State-wise measures implemented to curb infections

Tackling Covid surge: State-wise measures implemented to curb infections4 min read . 12:03 PM IST
- As per the most recent bulletin from INSACOG, the XBB.1.16 recombinant variant of the coronavirus has been detected in various regions of the country.
As India experiences a rise in Covid-19 cases, many states have implemented guidelines, including mandating the use of masks.
Data released by the Union Health Ministry revealed that India witnessed a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, with 7,830 new cases reported on Wednesday, a notable surge from Tuesday's count of 5,675 cases.
Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry announced that a successful two-day mock drill for Covid-19 was conducted in 35 states and union territories, covering 724 districts, as part of India's nationwide efforts to combat the pandemic.
The mock drills were subsequently undertaken on April 10 and 11in a total of 33,685 health facilities, including 28,050 govt. facilities and 5,635 private health facilities, the release stated.
As the number of Covid-19 cases increases, scientists have identified the XBB.1.16 variant as the culprit for the current surge. Nevertheless, researchers have noted that people in India have developed a form of hybrid immunity through a combination of vaccination and natural infection.
The following are precautionary measures implemented by various states to mitigate the spread of Covid-19:
Delhi: AIIMS-Delhi has released guidance urging its personnel to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures after some of its staff members were found to be positive for the virus.
Earlier, on March 30, following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government released a fresh advisory mandating the use of masks for individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms or visiting hospitals.
Meanwhile, the national capital on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, marking a sharp jump from Tuesday when 980 cases were reported, the Delhi Health Department informed.
Maharashtra: In response to the rising cases of Covid-19 and influenza in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has mandated the use of masks for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, according to PTI news agency. The district collector has also urged residents to wear masks, practice social distancing, and maintain hand hygiene in crowded areas such as weekly markets, bus stands, gatherings, and wedding events.
Jharkhand: Health Minister Banna Gupta has appealed to the Central government for the allocation of a minimum of 50,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to sustain the vaccination campaign in the state. Additionally, the state minister has requested the intervention of Mandaviya for the approval of four RT-PCR laboratories at Khunti, Lohardaga, Koderma, and Pakur from the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Puducherry: The government of Puducherry has released an advisory that mandates the use of face masks in public areas. District Collector E. Vallavan emphasized that wearing face masks is obligatory in Puducherry.
Kerala: In Kerala, Health Minister Veena George has announced that the use of masks is now mandatory for pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with lifestyle diseases. The minister also stated that testing has been increased and while there has been a slight rise in admission cases, only a small percentage of patients require oxygen or ICU beds.
Furthermore, genomic sequencing results have mostly identified the Omicron variant. The health minister highlighted that mock drills are being conducted in compliance with the central government's instructions. Notably, Covid-19-related deaths are predominantly reported in individuals over 60 years of age and those with conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, as per the minister's statement.
Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government said that it will ramp up RT-PCR testing. State Health Minister, M Subramaniam said that the health department will raise the number of tests from 4,000 to 11,000 daily. Subramaniam also said that the health department was carrying out two percent random sampling of international travellers.
Odisha: In response to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Bhubaneswar, Odisha has increased testing in accordance with the government's guidelines. Dhananjay Das, Deputy Superintendent at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, stated that the hospital has ramped up RT-PCR and antigen testing for Covid-19. The hospital has also set up ten observation beds equipped with necessary health facilities, including oxygen and medicines. Patients who test positive are kept under observation and then referred to Cuttack as the hospital does not have ICU facilities for Covid-19 patients at the moment. Das emphasized the importance of complying with Covid-19 norms and guidelines, wearing masks, and undergoing testing if symptomatic, in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.
