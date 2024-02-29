TADA court acquits Abdul Karim Tunda, main accused in 1993 Mumbai blast case. All you need to know about him
Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in Mumbai's 1993 serial blasts case, was acquitted by a TADA court in Ajmir due to lack of evidence.
Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in Mumbai's 1993 serial bomb blasts case, was acquitted by a Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in Ajmir on Thursday, February 29. The 81-year-old was found not guilty because of a lack of evidence.
