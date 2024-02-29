Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in Mumbai's 1993 serial blasts case, was acquitted by a TADA court in Ajmir due to lack of evidence.

Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in Mumbai's 1993 serial bomb blasts case, was acquitted by a Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court in Ajmir on Thursday, February 29. The 81-year-old was found not guilty because of a lack of evidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Tunda, two other accused, Irfan and Hamiduddin, were sentenced to life imprisonment by the TADA court.

After its investigation, the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) failed to present any strong evidence against Abdul Karim Tunda, ANI reported, quoting Tunda's advocate Shafqat Sultani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all sections and all acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act," advocate Sultani told reporters.

Who is Abdul Karim Tunda? -Abdul Karim Tunda belongs to Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a carpenter in Pilkhuwa. Abdul Karim earned his nickname ‘Tunda’ after he lost an arm while making a bomb.

-He received his training in making improvised explosive devices (IED) in Pakistan. During interrogation, Tunda also admitted that he was in constant touch with Pakistan's ISI and worked closely with the terror organisation, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Tunda came in touch with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and became a top bomb maker for the terror outfit. He is also said to be close to the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

-The arrest of the expert bomb maker was termed a ‘bigger catch’ than Abu Jundal, a key Mumbai attack handler, news agency PTI reported quoting a top Delhi official. The official highlighted the links of Tunda with criminals across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

-“He has met the leaders of almost all anti-India organisations and even their small operatives. Tunda was constantly in touch with ISI and has worked with them closely," PTI quoted an official as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-He used to remain in great demand among terrorist outfits because of his great oratory skills and ability to motivate youngsters to join Jehad. “Tunda has got great oratory skills through which he influences people, especially youth. He is a sort of ‘motivational speaker´ who encourages his disciples to join Jehad. Due to his ability to ‘motivate´ people he remains in great demand by terrorist organisations to give a ‘pep talk´ to their men," a police official had told PTI earlier.

