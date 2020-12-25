Tagore’s vision is the essence of self-reliant India: PM Modi

“This campaign (Atmanirbhar Bharat) is a campaign to empower India, a campaign to bring prosperity… Who knows this better than (Visva) Bharati and the world? Gurudev gave us the pledge of Swadeshi Samaj. He wanted to see our villages, our agriculture as self-reliant. They wanted to see commerce and trade self-sufficiency. They wanted to see art and literature as self-reliant. He spoke of self-power to achieve the goal of self-reliance," Modi said.