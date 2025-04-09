‘Big success of Modi govt’: Amit Shah on 26/11 attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana’s extradition

The extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack key accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is a big success of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

Shah made the remark while speaking at the 'News18 Rising Bharat Summit'.

"Tahawwur Rana's extradition is a big success of Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy," said the home minister.

Shah added the Modi government's effort is to bring to justice those who attack India's honour, land and people.

"He will be brought here to face trial and punishment," he said.

Rana is expected to arrive in India from the United States very soon after the Supreme Court of that country denied his application against the decision to extradite him to India.

On November 26, 2008, 166 people were killed after a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital Mumbai using the Arabian sea route.

US, British and Israeli nationals were among those killed in the attack.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

Once extradited, Rana may be kept in the NIA's custody initially after due legal formalities, reported PTI quoting sources.

His extradition from the US could provide important leads into his travels in parts of northern and southern India days before the carnage in 2008, the sources said.