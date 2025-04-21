26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana moves Delhi court seeking to meet family, NIA receives notice

  • The Delhi Patiala House Court has issued a notice to the NIA regarding his plea

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published21 Apr 2025, 07:19 PM IST
NIA with Tahawwur Rana after the successful extradition on Thursday.
NIA with Tahawwur Rana after the successful extradition on Thursday. (HT_PRINT)

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has submitted an application requesting permission to communicate with his family members. 

In response, the Delhi Patiala House Court has issued a notice to the NIA regarding his plea, according to an ANI report. 

The court is scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on April 23.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and a close associate of 26/11 attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

