26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana moves Delhi court seeking to meet family, NIA receives notice

Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has submitted an application requesting permission to communicate with his family members.

In response, the Delhi Patiala House Court has issued a notice to the NIA regarding his plea, according to an ANI report.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on April 23.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and a close associate of 26/11 attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.