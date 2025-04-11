Tahawwur Rana is ‘India’s possession…critical step toward seeking justice’: White House after his extradition | Watch

The White House on Thursday called the extradition of a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana, to India as a “critical step toward seeking justice” for the six Americans and numerous victims who lost their lives in the “heinous attacks”.

Tahawwur Rana, 64, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after he was extradited from the United States on Thursday evening after a long and protractive legal battle. The NIA secured an 18-day remand to continue its investigation into his role in the attacks, which killed 166 people in 2008 in Mumbai.

Following the extradition, the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rana is India's “possession”, and both countries will “continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism”.

US State Department Spokesperson on Rana's extradition “On April 9th, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world,” ANI quoted Tammy Bruce, US State Department spokesperson.

She added, “The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic.”

Rana's extradition: From India's request to United States' courts rejecting his petitions India submitted the request for Rana’s extradition in June 2020. The United States acted on the request, which Rana contested for almost five years.

On May 16, 2023, a US magistrate judge in the Central District of California certified Rana’s extradition to India. Rana then submitted a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, which the US District Court in the Central District of California rejected on August 10, 2023. On August 15, 2024, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed that decision.

The Supreme Court refused Rana’s petition for certiorari on January 21, 2025. The Secretary of State issued a warrant ordering Rana’s surrender to Indian authorities. Both the district court and the Ninth Circuit rejected Rana’s application for a stay of extradition. The US Supreme Court rejected Rana’s application for a stay of extradition on April 7, 2025. The US Marshals Service put the Secretary’s surrender warrant in effect by surrendering Rana to Indian authorities for transportation to India.

NIA on Rana's extradition The NIA on Thursday said that it successfully secured Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition, calling him the "mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks".