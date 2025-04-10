Tahawwur Rana India Extradition Live Updates: Security beefed up at Patiala House Court

Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 attack accused, is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated10 Apr 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana

Mumbai terror attack case accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana is being extradited from the US. He will reach India on Thursday, April 10. He is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into Mumbai using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

Rana was born in Chichawatni city in Sahiwal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Track Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition LIVE update here:

12:21: Delhi court receives trial records of 26/11 attacks

12 pm: Tahawwur Hussain Rana is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India, prison sources said on Wednesday.

11:05 am: Security has been stepped up outside Delhi's Patiala House Court where Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be produced on Thursday following his extradition from the US, an official told news agency PTI.

11 am: The Centre appointed advocate Narender Mann as the special public prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

10 am: Mohammed Taufiq, a tea seller known as 'Chhotu Chai Wala' whose alertness helped a large number of people escape the attack, said, "...For India, there is no need to provide him with a cell. Biryani and facilities like those given to Kasab. There should be a separate law for terrorists, a system should be in place so that they are hanged within 2-3 months..."

