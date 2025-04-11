Tahawwur Rana to be interrogated today in Mumbai terror attack case | All you need to know

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will interrogate Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana around 10-11 am on Friday. Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was successfully extradited to India on Thursday. He landed in Delhi late Thursday.

Advertisement

The NIA formally arrested Rana upon his arrival on Thursday evening. A special court in Delhi subsequently remanded him in the custody of the agency for 18 days. According to Aaj Tak, Rana has been kept in an armored cell equipped with CCTV cameras, motion sensors and biometric lock.

It is likely that after 18 days of Rana's custody, Rana may be shifted to Tihar Jail in Delhi, and later if needed, he may also be taken to Mumbai for trial, the report stated.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

Advertisement

What is Tahawwur Rana accused of? Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

Read More

As many as 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. The terrorists targeted multiple iconic locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Leopold Cafe, Chabad House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, each of which Headley had scouted in advance.

Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

A Mumbai police official familiar with the probe told news agency PTI that Rana had helped co-conspirator David Coleman Headley to obtain an Indian visa. Advertisement

According to the report, Rana had served in the Pakistan Army medical corps before emigrating to Canada in the late 1990s and started an immigration consultancy firm. He later moved to the US and set up an office in Chicago.

Through his firm, Rana gave cover to Headley to carry out a reconnaissance mission in Mumbai prior to the November 2008 attacks and helped him get a ten-year visa extension, the police official said on Thursday.

Rana himself visited India in November 2008, days before the terror attack.

What's likely to happen during NIA custody/questioning?The NIA said that Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days. During that time, the agency will question him in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks. Advertisement

The NIA will take special care that Tahawwur Rana does not harm himself during custody to avoid interrogation, Aaj Tak reported.

SP and DSP rank officers of NIA will question Rana on Friday. They may ask Rana about his family background, his activities and locations ahead of the Mumbai terror attacks and links with Headley.

The NIA said that Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days. During that time, the agency will question him in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks.

The NIA will take special care that Tahawwur Rana does not harm himself during custody to avoid interrogation, Aaj Tak reported.