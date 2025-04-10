Tahawwur Rana’s extradition: Delhi JLN Metro Station’s gate number 2 closed, public movement restricted

Amid key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks Tahawwur Hussain Rana all set to top arrive India on Thursday evening and to be brought at the NIA headquarters in Delhi once he lands, Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Metro Station's gate number 2 has been closed and public movement around the area has been restricted as part of precautionary measures, reported PTI.

According to the details, Tahawwur Rana is a Pakistani-Canadian national, and a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 166 people were killed.

Rana is being brought to India on a special flight after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against extradition.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said, "Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station, the one closest to the NIA building, will remain closed as a precaution."

The gate will remain closed till further orders from the Delhi Police, he also said.

However, metro train services will continue as usual and all other entry and exit points at the station will remain open for commuters, the spokesperson added.