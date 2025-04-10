Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India: 26/11 hero Tukaram Omble’s brother says ‘big day…should be hanged’

Tukaram, a sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police, held onto terrorist Ajmal Kasab's rifle, ensuring his arrest, but succumbed to the bullets during the 26/11 terror attack. Armed only with a baton, he confronted the gunman, allowing security forces to overpower Kasab. He played a crucial role in capturing Kasab alive.

Eknath Omble on Rana's extradition to India

"Many innocent people and policemen were killed. It was a painful night. Tahawwur Rana was the closest ally of David Headley, who was the mastermind of the attack - they all should have been hanged earlier... But it's a big day for the country. I have a request from the government that he (Tahawwur Rana) should be hanged as soon as possible," Eknath told ANI.