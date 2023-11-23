Taj Hotel Data Breach: IHCL begins probe as report suggests data leak of 1.5 million customers
Tata-owned hotel group reportedly faced a data leak that might have put 1.5 million customers at risk. In response to the media report, Taj Hotels group has said that there has been no security situation
A data leak at Taj Hotels group might have put the personal information of about 1.5 million people at risk earlier in November, reported Economic Times citing sources on Thursday.
