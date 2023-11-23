A data leak at Taj Hotels group might have put the personal information of about 1.5 million people at risk earlier in November, reported Economic Times citing sources on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to the report suggesting of data breach, the Tata-owned hotel group said that it is investigating claims of data breach. It also asserted that there is no suggestion of any current or ongoing security issue.

According to an ET report, a threat actor, “Dnacookies", has demanded $5,000 for the full dataset, which includes a lot of personal information of Taj Hotel group customers including their addresses, membership IDs, mobile numbers, etc. The customer data of the Taj Hotel group breached by Dnacookies is from 2014 to 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have been made aware of someone claiming possession of a limited customer data set which is of non-sensitive nature," Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) spokesperson said in a statement.

The hotel group also admitted that the cybersecurity watchdog and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) are aware of the breach.

“We are investigating this claim and have notified the relevant authorities," said the spokesperson while underlining that the safety and security of customers' data is of paramount importance to the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hotel group is continuously monitoring its systems and there is no suggestion of any current or ongoing security issue or impact on business operations, the spokesperson added.

In addition to Taj, IHCL runs several hospitality properties under SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger, and others.

