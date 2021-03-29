OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Taj Hotel in Rishikesh closed for three days after 76 people found Covid-19 positive

A leading hotel of the Taj group in Rishikesh has been shut for three days after 76 people were found to be infected with Covid-19 at the premises.

"Hotel Taj in Rishikesh was closed for three days by the district administration after 76 people were found to be Covid-19 positive there. The hotel was sanitised and has been closed as a precautionary measure," ANI quoted Tehri Garhwal SSP Tripti Bhatt as saying.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The hotel was earlier closed for 48 hours after 16 of its staff tested positive for Covid-19 in a day on Thursday.

Lying low for a few months, the Covid cases in Uttarakhand are showing a rising trend of late.

The report comes in the backdrop of the Dehradun district administration declaring one area each in Dehradun city (Nehru Colony) and Rishikesh (Gumaniwala) as containment zones.

All the commercial establishments including banks, shops and offices would remain closed in both containment zones till the further orders of the administration.

Only one person from a family is allowed to make purchases of products of daily use during the lockdown period in the area.

Notably, Golway Cottage, Saint Georges School and Barlowganj in Mussoorie had been declared containment zones earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Suez: In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is pulled by one of the Suez Canal tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt

Suez Canal: Traffic resumes as stranded massive container set free, confirms authority

1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
File Photo: Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator

Number of US COVID deaths could have been mitigated, says former Trump official

2 min read . 07:03 PM IST
A health worker collects a nasal sample from women for a COVID-19 test

Tamil Nadu reports over 2,000 new Covid cases for the second straight day

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
Representational image

Thousands in the Balkans flock to Serbia to get first Covid shot

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand witnessed an upward swing in coronavirus cases with 257 infections reported on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 99,515.

A 67-year-old patient died at a hospital in Haridwar, taking the death toll to 1,709.

Haridwar reported 73 cases, Tehri 15, Nainital 12, Udham Singh Nagar 10, Pauri five, Uttarkashi four, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Chamapawat three each, Almora two and Chamoli one, a bulletin from Covid Control Room said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout