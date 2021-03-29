{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A leading hotel of the Taj group in Rishikesh has been shut for three days after 76 people were found to be infected with Covid-19 at the premises.

The hotel was earlier closed for 48 hours after 16 of its staff tested positive for Covid-19 in a day on Thursday.

Lying low for a few months, the Covid cases in Uttarakhand are showing a rising trend of late.

The report comes in the backdrop of the Dehradun district administration declaring one area each in Dehradun city (Nehru Colony) and Rishikesh (Gumaniwala) as containment zones.

All the commercial establishments including banks, shops and offices would remain closed in both containment zones till the further orders of the administration.

Only one person from a family is allowed to make purchases of products of daily use during the lockdown period in the area.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand witnessed an upward swing in coronavirus cases with 257 infections reported on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 99,515.

A 67-year-old patient died at a hospital in Haridwar, taking the death toll to 1,709.

Haridwar reported 73 cases, Tehri 15, Nainital 12, Udham Singh Nagar 10, Pauri five, Uttarkashi four, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Chamapawat three each, Almora two and Chamoli one, a bulletin from Covid Control Room said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}