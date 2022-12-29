Taj Mahal: Foreign tourist goes missing after testing covid positive2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 09:49 AM IST
Earlier, a man who returned from China was found positive for COVID-19 at the Taj Mahal on December 25.
A tourist from Argentina, who had come to visit the Taj Mahal tested positive for COVID-19 on December 26, has gone missing, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday.