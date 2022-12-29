Taj Mahal: Foreign tourist goes missing after testing covid positive

"A corona patient has also been found in Agra who returned from China a few days back. The sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing. Genome sequencing is important because he came from China. He landed on December 22 in India and on December 23 he reached Agra. We are trying to trace his contacts. The person has not come in contact with many people as he was in his room most of the time since his arrival," Dr Srivastava had said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}