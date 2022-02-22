This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"There will be free entry for the tourist on 27th, 28th and March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs of the Shahjahan at the Taj Mahal," Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There will be free entry for the tourist on 27th, 28th and March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs of the Shahjahan at the Taj Mahal," Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) told PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We will follow the COVID-19 protocols on all the three days," he added.
"We will follow the COVID-19 protocols on all the three days," he added.
Shamsuddin Khan, president of the approved tourist guides association, said on the occasion of the three-day Urs "various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed."
Shamsuddin Khan, president of the approved tourist guides association, said on the occasion of the three-day Urs "various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed."
Shakeel Rafiq, a tourist guide said, "It is only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shakeel Rafiq, a tourist guide said, "It is only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj."