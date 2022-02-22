Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The tourists can enter the Taj Mahal for free from February 27 to March 1 on the occasion of the 367 'Urs' of the fifth Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. This exception is given to visitors every year.

On 27 and 28 February, the visitors will be allowed to enter from 2 pm till sunset and on March 1, the free entry will be from sunrise to sunset.

"There will be free entry for the tourist on 27th, 28th and March 1 on the occasion of the annual Urs of the Shahjahan at the Taj Mahal," Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) told PTI.

"We will follow the COVID-19 protocols on all the three days," he added.

Shamsuddin Khan, president of the approved tourist guides association, said on the occasion of the three-day Urs "various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul', 'kul' and others will be performed."

Shakeel Rafiq, a tourist guide said, "It is only time in a year when visitors are allowed to enter in the basement to see the original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj."

