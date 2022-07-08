OPEN APP
Entry for tourists at Taj Mahal will be free for three hours on the occasion of 'Bakrid' or Eid -al-Adha on July 10, an official said on Friday. Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon. Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.

Superintending Archaeologist at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle Raj Kumar Patel said, "Entry fee at Taj Mahal for offering Namaz on 'Bakrid' will be free from 7 am to 10 am in the morning on Sunday. The booking offices at Taj Mahal shall also remain closed on the occasion."

The entry will be free from 7 am to 10 am for offering namaz at the mosque premises of the historic monument.

