Taj Mahal: Free entry for tourists on 'Bakrid'. Details here1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 06:02 PM IST
- Taj Mahal: The entry will be free from 7 am to 10 am for offering namaz at the mosque premises of the historic monument
Entry for tourists at Taj Mahal will be free for three hours on the occasion of 'Bakrid' or Eid -al-Adha on July 10, an official said on Friday. Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon. Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.