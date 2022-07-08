Taj Mahal: Free entry for tourists on 'Bakrid'. Details here

Entry for tourists at Taj Mahal will be free for three hours on the occasion of 'Bakrid' or Eid -al-Adha on July 10, an official said on Friday. Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon. Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.

