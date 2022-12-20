Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Taj Mahal gets notice for 1 crore water bill

Taj Mahal gets notice for 1 crore water bill

1 min read . 11:44 AM ISTANI
Taj Mahal: According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued..

  • The ASI has been asked to pay around 1.40 lakh and 1 crore as water tax

Agra: The Agra Municipal Corporation has served notices on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay property tax and water bills for the iconic Taj Mahal, officials said.

According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued.

The ASI has been asked to pay around 1.40 lakh and 1 crore as water tax.

ASI's Superintending Archaeologis t(Agra circle) Raj Patel told ANI, "A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around 1 crore".

More details awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

