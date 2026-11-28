A marble slab featuring intricate floral designs, taken from the Taj Mahal by a British East India Company officer in 1816, is set to go under the hammer in the UK next month. The historic artefact is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000, equivalent to approximately ₹24-36 lakh.

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The rectangular marble piece will be offered at an Islamic and Indian Art auction organised by auction house Lyon and Turnbull on December 9.

According to news agency PTI, the slab was collected by Colonel Pownoll Phipps, who served as superintendent of repairs to buildings in and around Agra. He took two such slabs in 1816, towards the end of his tenure. The piece has remained in his family's collection for more than 200 years.

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The auction lot also includes a vintage black-and-white photograph of the Taj Mahal and two letters — one printed by Phipps' grandson and another handwritten by the Marquess of Bath.

According to the auction notes, Phipps' son's memoirs state that his father found the slabs in a 'souterrain', or underground area, at the Taj Mahal. He believed they were intended for repairs to the monument.

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British officer's association with the Taj Mahal Born in Devon, England, in 1780, Phipps joined the East India Company's Bengal Army as a cadet in 1799. After serving in Egypt, he returned to India and was appointed Fort-Adjutant and Barrack-Master at Agra in 1809. He held the position for seven years and was also responsible for looking after the Taj Mahal and other historic buildings.

The auctioneers' notes describe his efforts to protect the monument from damage by visitors looking for souvenirs. They recount an incident involving an English woman who attempted to remove agates from the marble using a steel fork.

In 1816, Phipps was appointed Superintendent of Building in the Lower Provinces by the Governor General of India, requiring him to move from Agra to Kolkata. He continued to take an interest in Indian art and architecture and employed skilled local artists to create detailed drawings of the buildings under his supervision.

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Phipps returned to Britain with his family in 1823 and died in 1858.

Floral design inspired by Shah Jahan's cenotaph The marble slab's decorative work is considered a significant feature of the auction lot. According to the auction notes, its floral border draws inspiration from the upper surface of the cenotaph of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at the Taj Mahal.

The cenotaph's decoration was carved after Shah Jahan's death in 1666. The slab's central scrollwork also resembles a design on the left-hand side of the cenotaph, with additional detailing and an extra floral element.

The artefact is now being offered to collectors at the December 9 auction, more than two centuries after it left the historic monument.

(With inputs by PTI)

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.