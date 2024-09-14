Archaeological Survey of India has claimed that there was no damage to Taj Mahal.

The incessant rain over the last few days in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, has led to water leakage from the main dome of the Taj Mahal.

However, the Archaeological Survey of India has claimed that there was no damage to the monument.

On Thursday, the videos of the inundated garden on the premises have also gone viral.

There is leakage in the main dome due to seepage and there is no damage to it, PTI quoted a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle.

Stating that they had witnessed the leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal, Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Chief of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told PTI, "When we checked it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera."

The Taj Mahal is the pride of Agra and the entire nation, adding it provides employment to hundreds of locals and those who are working in the tourism industry, said a local resident, who is working as a government-approved tour guide.