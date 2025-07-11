Taj Mahal: North-Eastern girls catch men secretly recording their videos, ‘None of this ever happens where we come from’

Excited for a peaceful trip, two young women from Sikkim visited the Taj Mahal. However, they faced a disturbing experience. While taking photos, they noticed two men secretly recording them on mobile phones.

The women were modestly dressed in kurtis with dupattas while visiting early at 6 AM to avoid crowds.

“These disgusting men had recorded over 30 videos of us and countless photos on three different phones. My friend caught on first, and I immediately hid my face with my umbrella. But to my horror, we later found out that they had even made slow-motion videos of my behind!” a Reddit user posted about the experience.

When confronted, the men said they were filming the Taj Mahal. Only after their boyfriends and a tourist guide stepped in did the men agree to delete the footage.

“Only then did they reluctantly agree to delete the content with us in it, which, by the way, was mostly close-ups of our faces, chests, and behinds! It was disgusting and completely dehumanising,” the user wrote.

“And the worst part was that the security, who apparently make people delete videos of them dancing there, didn’t take any action against these vile creatures,” she added.,

The guide advised them not to “create a scene”. Feeling unsafe while being far from home, the women chose not to file a complaint.

“But this entire experience has left us shaken, angry, and deeply hurt. None of this ever happens where we come from. Idk why do people from the mainland treat us like that,” she concluded.

Social media reactions Many social media users identified with the victims and supported them.

A North East Indian girl has shared her experience in the comments section, saying she often feels unsafe while travelling in some parts of India. During a visit to Jaipur, she noticed a man’s phone camera pointing at her.

When she questioned him, he said he was on a video call, which was true. But, his actions made her uncomfortable. She felt he might be secretly recording her.

“But I had a different experience when I visited two southern cities. I could be completely at ease - without a worry that a creepy guy would be recording my 'unfamiliar' face,” she added.

According to another Reddit user, people in mainland India often behave badly, not just with people from the North East, but with all women. The user mentioned an incident where a YouTuber’s wife, a Russian, was mistreated. Some men offered to pay ₹6,000.

“Civic sense, basic human ethics still absent in INDIANS,” the user added.