Taj Mahal opens today in Agra, check covid guidelines

TAfter being shut for tourists for around six months, one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal reopened from Monday.

It was closed on March 17 after all heritage monuments protected under the Archeological Survey of India, after discussion with the union ministry of culture, were asked to close for the visitors following the rapid outbreak of SARS-CoV-2.

One of the first few visitors to step inside the Taj Mahal's premises Debargha Sengupta, 25 arrived in Prayagraj on September 19 for SSB exam and later took a train to Agra to visit the monument for the first time ever.

To keep up with the COVID guidelines, the site has imprinted norms saying not more than five thousand visitors are allowed in a day. Also, group photographs are not at all encouraged.

Guards are keeping strict vigil so that tourists do not touch the railing and walls of the monument and used tissue paper, mask, gloves shoe covers are dumped in the dustbin.

Although most of the historical sites under ASI were opened, Agra Fort and Taj Mahal remained closed as it fell under the containment zone.

Among 3691 monuments across India under the ASI, many were opened for the public since July 6.

Taj Mahal covid guidelines

* Tourists will have maintain six-feet distance even to get clicked in the same photo. Posing for solo photos is allowed.

* Only cashless transactions will be allowed.

* Only licensed guides to be allowed inside the premises.

* The Taj Mahal will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. Agra fort will remain shut only on Sundays.

