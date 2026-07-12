'Taj Mahal Palace Hotel would be blown up': Navi Mumbai police receive threat call

Navi Mumbai police received a threat call around Saturday midnight, wherein the caller warned about blowing up the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
According to news agency ANI, Navi Mumbai Police received a call at around 12 AM. The caller told police that the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai would be blown up, the report added.
Navi Mumbai police immediately informed the Mumbai Police about the threat.
After that, the Mumbai Police conducted a thorough inspection of the entire Taj Hotel.
The Mumbai Police is investigating who made the call and where it came from, the report added.
More details are awaited.
On Saturday, the Delhi Police beefed up security at the Red Fort after receiving information about a bomb threat, sources told PTI.
However, after an extensive search of the premises, the threat was declared a hoax, sources were quoted as saying.
The threat call was reportedly made to the Mumbai Police control room, with the caller claiming that the iconic monument in Delhi would be blown up.
The Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police control room, which alerted the district police, sources said.
Following the alert, security was tightened in and around the Red Fort, and a thorough search of the monument and its surrounding areas was carried out, they said.
After an extensive search, no suspicious object was found, and the threat was declared a hoax, they added.
Efforts are underway to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind issuing the fake threat, they said.
(With inputs from agencies)