The Taj Mahal on Saturday was opened to visitors for night viewing almost after 1.5 years in the wake of the relaxation of COVID-19 norms in Uttar Pradesh.

The monument had been closed for night-time viewing since March last year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Manoj Saxena, a visitor told ANI, "Taj Mahal has opened for night viewing after about a year. Taj Mahal looks beautiful in the moonlight. It was a very good experience seeing the beauty of the monument in the night."

Paridhi Joshi, another visitor said, "I always wanted to see the Taj Mahal and had heard from people that it is very beautiful. It is undoubtedly beautiful, but the moonlight only adds to the beauty of the seventh wonder of the world. It was an enriching experience."

"It was a good experience viewing the Taj Mahal at night. But since it has been raining here, the moon was not very bright due to cloudy skies. Had the moon been brighter, the Taj Mahal would have looked even more beautiful," said Reena, another visitor.

Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra, said "It is good news for tourists and visitors that after 1.5 years Taj Mahal has been re-opened to people for night viewing. We have made all necessary arrangements for people to follow the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines. Only after checking the body temperature and sanitising their hands, we are allowing them entry into the monument. We are also ensuring that people wear masks and maintain social distancing."

"Night viewing for Taj Mahal was closed ever since the first COVID-induced lockdown was announced in March 2020. The timings for night viewing is from 8:30 till 10 pm and only 150 visitors will be allowed in three batches of 50 each. Night viewing is open only three days in a week," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.