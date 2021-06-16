Months after being closed due to Covid-induced lockdown, entry to the historic Taj Mahal reopened today. All centrally protected monuments, museums and sites closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will reopen on June 16, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order issued on Monday said.

Here are the guidelines which are to be followed by people visiting the Taj Mahal:

1) Strict COVID-protocols will be followed. Entry will be allowed only via online tickets and no ticket counter will open.

2) Masks will be mandatory for tourists. Thermal screening of tourists would be done at the gates and they would be sanitised before entering the monument premises.

3) A restriction of only 650 people has also been imposed by the Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. "No more than 650 people will be allowed inside Taj Mahal at a given time. Teams will be deputed to monitor the crowd at all times", he said, ANI reported.

4) Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle, Vasant Kumar Swarnakar told PTI that the monument premises will be sanitised three times a day.

5) The visitors would not be allowed to touch any object on the monument premises and they would have to follow social distancing norms," said Swarnakar.

Meanwhile, a single-day rise of 62,224 new coronavirus infections were reported today taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.