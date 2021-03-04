An unidentified person called the 112 emergency response number of the UP police at around 9 am and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the monument that is conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and protected by armed personnel of the CISF, according to a PTI report.
Security agencies, including the UP Police and CISF, which are deployed there, are conducting anti-sabotage checks following the bomb threat.
"This morning, an unknown person called on UP 112 and said there will be a bomb blast at the Taj Mahal. Immediately, as per SOP, our bomb squad and other teams conducted a thorough search of the premises. So far, our field units haven't given any information of such an item being found," A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General, Agra, has said.
"I'd like to assure everyone that 99%, it is a hoax call. But we are following the drill."
We'd received info from control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment & he wasn't recruited. A Bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. Security check is being done around Taj Mahal: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra pic.twitter.com/crr8x8sb43