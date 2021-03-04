The Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was shut temporarily and tourists were evacuated after a bomb scare call triggered panic on Thursday morning.

The Uttar Pradesh Police received a call about some explosive device placed at the iconic 17th-century monument. The call was reportedly made to the UP police helpline.

An unidentified person called the 112 emergency response number of the UP police at around 9 am and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the monument that is conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and protected by armed personnel of the CISF, according to a PTI report.

Security agencies, including the UP Police and CISF, which are deployed there, are conducting anti-sabotage checks following the bomb threat.

"This morning, an unknown person called on UP 112 and said there will be a bomb blast at the Taj Mahal. Immediately, as per SOP, our bomb squad and other teams conducted a thorough search of the premises. So far, our field units haven't given any information of such an item being found," A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General, Agra, has said.

"I'd like to assure everyone that 99%, it is a hoax call. But we are following the drill."

We'd received info from control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment & he wasn't recruited. A Bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. Security check is being done around Taj Mahal: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra pic.twitter.com/crr8x8sb43 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2021

"Nothing suspicious has been found and the checks are almost done," a senior CISF officer said in Delhi.

The bomb threat call has been traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, another officer said.

As a precautionary measure, tourists present inside the historic monument were immediately evacuated a little after 11 am.

In the past too, an unidentified caller had said there was a bomb at the Taj Mahal. Authorities searched thoroughly for the bomb but it later turned out to be a hoax.

The Taj Mahal was reopened for tourists in September last year with strict Covid-19 safety guidelines after being shut for tourists for more than six months since 17 March due to the pandemic.

