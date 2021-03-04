Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Taj Mahal temporarily shut, tourists evacuated over bomb scare; search underway

Taj Mahal temporarily shut, tourists evacuated over bomb scare; search underway

Agra: Tourists visit the historic Taj Mahal, on Valentines Day, in Agra, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_14_2021_000152B)
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The Uttar Pradesh Police received a call about some explosive device placed at the iconic Taj Mahal. The call was made to the UP police helpline

The Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was shut temporarily and tourists were evacuated after a bomb scare call triggered panic on Thursday morning.

The Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was shut temporarily and tourists were evacuated after a bomb scare call triggered panic on Thursday morning.

The Uttar Pradesh Police received a call about some explosive device placed at the iconic 17th-century monument. The call was reportedly made to the UP police helpline.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's I-T grilling: Searches continue at KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

3 min read . 10:57 AM IST

Petrol prices can come down to 75, diesel to 68 under GST: SBI economists

3 min read . 10:48 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police received a call about some explosive device placed at the iconic 17th-century monument. The call was reportedly made to the UP police helpline.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's I-T grilling: Searches continue at KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST

Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

3 min read . 10:57 AM IST

Petrol prices can come down to 75, diesel to 68 under GST: SBI economists

3 min read . 10:48 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

An unidentified person called the 112 emergency response number of the UP police at around 9 am and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the monument that is conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and protected by armed personnel of the CISF, according to a PTI report.

Security agencies, including the UP Police and CISF, which are deployed there, are conducting anti-sabotage checks following the bomb threat.

"This morning, an unknown person called on UP 112 and said there will be a bomb blast at the Taj Mahal. Immediately, as per SOP, our bomb squad and other teams conducted a thorough search of the premises. So far, our field units haven't given any information of such an item being found," A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General, Agra, has said.

"I'd like to assure everyone that 99%, it is a hoax call. But we are following the drill."

"Nothing suspicious has been found and the checks are almost done," a senior CISF officer said in Delhi.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The bomb threat call has been traced to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, another officer said.

As a precautionary measure, tourists present inside the historic monument were immediately evacuated a little after 11 am.

In the past too, an unidentified caller had said there was a bomb at the Taj Mahal. Authorities searched thoroughly for the bomb but it later turned out to be a hoax.

The Taj Mahal was reopened for tourists in September last year with strict Covid-19 safety guidelines after being shut for tourists for more than six months since 17 March due to the pandemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.