Historic Taj Mahal, among other Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments, will reopen from tomorrow (Wednesday, June 16). "Entry will be allowed only via online tickets. No one will be allowed to enter without masks," said ASI’s superintending archaeologist (Agra circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that no more than 650 people will be allowed inside Taj Mahal at given time. "Teams will be deputed to monitor the crowd at all times. People can only book 5 tickets via one phone number. Vaccination camp has been set up for the workers today," Singh said.

On Monday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that all centrally protected monuments, museums and sites, closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic, will be reopened on June 16. The ASI maintains 3,693 monuments and 50 museums across India. An ASI official told news agency PTI that visitors would be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility would be available.

"Today @MinOfCultureGoI has given @ASIGoI approval to duly open all the monuments of India from 16 June 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following the Corona rules. Good luck to all," Union Culture and Tourism minister Prahlad Patel said on Twitter.

Appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by Union and states governments, ministries and departments will be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors, the order said.

In an order on April 15, the ASI had shut all these monuments and museums till May 31.

