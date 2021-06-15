Taj Mahal to open from tomorrow. Check ticket booking and other restrictions

On Monday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that all centrally protected monuments, museums and sites, closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic, will be reopened on June 16. The ASI maintains 3,693 monuments and 50 museums across India. An ASI official told news agency PTI that visitors would be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility would be available.

