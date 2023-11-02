Taj Mahal was not built by Shah Jahan but…, PIL filed at Delhi HC urges to ‘change history’
A petition filed at the Delhi High Court claims that the Taj Mahal was not built by Shah Jahan and urges the government to publish the correct history of the monument.
In a bizarre claim, a petition was filed at the Delhi High Court citing Taj Mahal was not built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and accordingly, sought direction for the Centre to publish the correct history of the iconic monument.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message