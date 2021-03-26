Sixteen employees of Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Narendra Nagar SDM Yukta Mishra said to news agency PTI .
The hotel has been closed for 48 hours during which it will be fully sanitised and its entire staff will be tested for COVID-19, she said.
People who may have come in contact with the employees of the hotel are also being traced, the SDM said.
Twenty-three of the hotel's employees have tested positive for the disease over the last 10 days, health department sources said.
Twenty-seven fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday from Muni-ki-Reti area in Tehri district which include 16 from Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa, eight tourists and three employees of an ashram.
Lying low for a few months, the COVID cases in Uttarakhand are showing a rising trend of late.