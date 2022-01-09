RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka , who's known for sticking his neck out, today said the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Delhi could be double than the official numbers being revealed by the respective state health departments.

He said more than half of total coronavirus patients are either not aware about the infection or are taking home tests and not informing the authorities.

Talking about his experience, Goenka said he called up two hospitals on Saturday and both said they were working at full capacity. He also urged people to take care of themselves amid a massive rise in Covid-19 tally.

As per the business tycoon, over 30 per cent of nurses and doctors are down with Covid-19 virus.

"If Mumbai/Delhi say 20,000 cases a day- probably it’s over 50,000. More than half, asymptomatic- not aware, rest taking home tests and not informing. Yesterday I called up two hospitals for a COVID bed. All full. And over 30% of nurses and doctors down with COVID. You take care," he tweeted.

Goenka had last week announced his company has gone back to Work from Home, effective immediately. The decision was made in view of alarming rise in Covid cases across India, he said. RPG Enterprises Chairman also hoped that other organisations also followed the same and break the chain of increasing Covid cases.

“In view of the alarming rise in Covid cases across India, we have gone back to Work from Home and closed our workplaces, effective today. I hope other organisations also follow suit and try to break the chain," he tweeted.

On December 27, he had said Mumbai Covid cases have spiked in the past few days in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter today, he wrote, “Covid news from a Mumbai hospital with which I am associated: Five days back - record lowest cases in the last one year. Today - Covid ward full and now expanding capacity."

He also said new Covid variant Omicron was here and spreading fast. “Be careful. Stop partying. Wear masks. Get your vaccines," he added.

