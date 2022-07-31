Take COVID-19 third shot, enjoy 'Chhole Bhature' for free; check how

Earlier in 2021, 45-year-old vendor Sanjay Rana gave out free 'Chhole Bhature' to people who take their COVID-19 vaccine shot and furnish proof of it the same day.
People taking precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot can enjoy free 'Chhole Bhature' on the streets of Chandigarh.
Concerned over the 'complacency' which has set in among the public, the 45-year-old vendor Sanjay Rana says not many of those eligible for the booster shot are coming forward to get the jab.
Earlier in 2021, Rana gave out free 'Chhole Bhature' to people who take their COVID-19 vaccine shot and furnish proof of it the same day. For his act, he also drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast.
"To be able to savour Sanjay Rana ji's 'Chhole Bhature' free, you will have to show that you have taken the vaccine on the same day. He will give you tasty 'Chhole Bhature' as soon as you show him the vaccination message," Modi had then said.
While, appreciating his effort, PM Modi had said, "It is said that to work for the society's good, a sense of service and duty is required. Our brother Sanjay is proving this right."
Rana, who runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle, said his daughter Ridhhima and niece Riya had last year given him the idea to give out free "Chhole Bhature" to those who took their shots.
"I am giving the Chhole Bhature free to those who show the proof for the precaution dose on the same day," Rana said, who had taken taken the precaution dose.
"All eligible should come forward and not hesitate. Already, we are seeing a slight rise in infections in many parts of the country. Why should we wait till the situation goes out of hand? Lessons should be learnt from the kind of situation which prevailed in April-May 2021," said Rana.
Rana said that last year he had offered free 'Chhole Bhature' for over seven months from May and he will not mind giving it free this time for a few weeks.
